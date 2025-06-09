Life insurers see 11% rise in new premium collection in Apr-May 2025

Life insurers recorded a 10.8 per cent increase in new business premium collection in the first two months of the current fiscal.

The new business premium collection rose by 12.6 per cent in May 2025, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council on Monday.

New business premium income rose to Rs 30,463 crore in May 2025 from Rs 27,034 crore in the same month a year ago.

The collection in the first two months of FY2025-26 rose to Rs 52,427 crore from Rs 47,293 crore in the April-May period of 2024-25, the data showed.

This strong performance is attributed to life insurers' focus on encouraging first-time buyers to secure essential life insurance solutions, contributing to a 3.35 per cent growth in combined individual premium collections for May 2025 and 2.46 per cent growth on a year-to-date basis, it said.