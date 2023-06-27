Home / Industry / News / Government considers extending SM Vaidya's tenure as IOC chairman

Government considers extending SM Vaidya's tenure as IOC chairman

All ten candidates who were interviewed for the position of IOC chairman were rejected by the Public Enterprises Selection Board

BS Web Team New Delhi
IOC Chairman S M Vaidya’s tenure could be be extended by two years (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has put forward the proposal that Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman S M Vaidya’s tenure be extended by two years, according to a report in The Economic Times. Vaidya will turn 60 this year and is scheduled to retire in August.
The final decision on the proposal will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. All ten candidates who were interviewed for the position of IOC chairman on May 16 were rejected by the Public Enterprises Selection Board. The board advised the ministry to create an alternative selection process, leading to speculation that Vaidya could get an extension.
                                                     
Chiefs of state-owned enterprises are rarely granted an extension beyond the age of retirement. However, Arun Singh was appointed as the chairman of ONGC by the Centre in December 2022, after retiring as the head of BPCL just a few months earlier.

According to industry executives, Singh’s appointment has led to a change in perception among the top executives at public sector undertakings (PSUs). Directors and chairmen now believe that age is no longer a barrier to retaining the top job or securing another top job at another state-owned enterprise after retirement, they added.
Heads of PSUs are usually appointed for a term of five years, or until they reach retirement age, whichever comes first. Most of the top executives retire before the completion of their five-year term.

Terms of SAIL’s C S Verma and GAIL’s B C Tripathi were not extended by the Centre in recent years, forcing them to exit before the age of 60.

Also Read

CAG says 3 state-owned oil firms ignoring own software for logistics

BPCL, HPCL, IOC: Brent crude fall may trigger short-term rally in OMCs

BPCL, HPCL, IOC can rally up to 10% from here. Check key levels to track

F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread strategy on IOC

Risks to the market rally are rising; oil stocks a good bet: Chris Wood

India offers world complete value chain solution in apparel sector: AEPC

ONDC has completely automated grievance redressal system: CEO T Koshy

Time of Day power tariff: Why you may have to pay higher electricity bills

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

Eli Lilly's 'triple G' anti-obesity drug leads to 24% weight loss in trial

Topics :IOC crude oilIOCindian governmentPSUBS web team

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story