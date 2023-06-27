Government considers extending SM Vaidya's tenure as IOC chairman

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has put forward the proposal that Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman S M Vaidya’s tenure be extended by two years, according to a report in The Economic Times. Vaidya will turn 60 this year and is scheduled to retire in August.

Heads of PSUs are usually appointed for a term of five years, or until they reach retirement age, whichever comes first. Most of the top executives retire before the completion of their five-year term.

According to industry executives, Singh’s appointment has led to a change in perception among the top executives at public sector undertakings (PSUs). Directors and chairmen now believe that age is no longer a barrier to retaining the top job or securing another top job at another state-owned enterprise after retirement, they added.