Govt amends petroleum and natural gas rules to ease E&P operations

The government has amended the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025 to ease business and operations in the country’s exploration and production (E&P) sector.

India continues to strengthen the infrastructure for domestic exploration and production of hydrocarbons as we move towards achieving energy security, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, in a post on social media platform X.

What changes do the amended rules make to petroleum leases and operations?

Under the new rules, the lessees would have the right to carry out all types of mineral oil operations under one petroleum lease and may undertake decarbonisation and comprehensive energy projects at oilfields.

How do the new rules affect lease tenure and approvals? The government would allow long-term leases of up to 30 years and might extend the lease up to the economic life of the field, allowing lessees to make planned investment decisions. Meanwhile, the application for grant of petroleum lease would be decided within 180 days. What do the amendments say on arbitration for contractual disputes? For contractual disputes, the amendments state that the seat of arbitration involving only Indian companies would be New Delhi, while if a foreign company, as defined in the Companies Act, is involved, a neutral seat of arbitration may be opted for.