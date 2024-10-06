Govt asks major steel companies to use iron ore fines also for steel making

To increase the usage of available raw materials, the Ministry of Steel has directed integrated steel players to make use of iron ore fines in steel making after its beneficiation.

As per sources, the ministry has also suggested that players look at options like acquiring coking coal mines abroad.

This is aimed at increasing the availability of raw materials at competitive prices, they said.

"It has been conveyed to them that iron reserves are limited in the country and to preserve that, players must also use low grade ore through beneficiation process. They can also look for coking coal mines outside India," the sources said.