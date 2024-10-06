Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt asks major steel companies to use iron ore fines also for steel making

Govt asks major steel companies to use iron ore fines also for steel making

Major players use only high grade ore (lumps), with 65 per cent and above iron content, to make steel through BF (blast furnace)

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry
Fines are low grade ore having iron content or 64 per cent or less
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 11:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To increase the usage of available raw materials, the Ministry of Steel has directed integrated steel players to make use of iron ore fines in steel making after its beneficiation.

As per sources, the ministry has also suggested that players look at options like acquiring coking coal mines abroad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is aimed at increasing the availability of raw materials at competitive prices, they said.

"It has been conveyed to them that iron reserves are limited in the country and to preserve that, players must also use low grade ore through beneficiation process. They can also look for coking coal mines outside India," the sources said.

Iron ore and coking coal are the two key raw materials used for manufacturing steel through blast furnace route. While iron ore is available in abundance, for coking coal, India remains heavily dependent on imports.

Major players use only high grade ore (lumps), with 65 per cent and above iron content, to make steel through BF (blast furnace). Fines are low grade ore having iron content or 64 per cent or less.

Beneficiation of low grade ore adds to the overall cost of production.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's steel companies look forward to recycle mandate for automakers

New mining cess may increase cost pressures for steel industry: ICRA

Congress slams govt over bid to privatise steel plants, suffocate industry

Germany's proposed low emission steel standard may hurt India biz: GTRI

Steel exports from China making business unsustainable: ArcelorMittal

Topics :iron and steel industrySteel IndustryIron Oreiron ore mines

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story