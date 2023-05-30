Govt behind on FAME target by 59% ten months before scheme closure

|FAME II: Physical and financial progress
|Category
|Number of Vehicles
|Amount (in Rs crore)
|Target
|Achievement*
|%
|Target
|Achievement*
|%
|E2W
|10,00,000
|5,63,760
|56
|2,000
|2,549
|127
|E3W
|5,00,000
|74,063
|15
|2,500
|408
|16
|E4W
|55,000
|6,784
|12
|551
|156
|28
|e-buses
|7,090
|2,776
|33
|3,545
|1,181
|33
|Total
|15,62,090
|6,47,383
|41
|8,596
|4,295
|50
|* Includes claims under process
|Data as on 30 April
|Source: MHI
