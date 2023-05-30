Home / Industry / News / Govt behind on FAME target by 59% ten months before scheme closure

Govt behind on FAME target by 59% ten months before scheme closure

So far, only 647,383 vehicles have been supported through the scheme as against 1,562,389 envisaged; no plans to extend the scheme further

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Premium
Govt behind on FAME target by 59% ten months before scheme closure

4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
With only 10 months left before the Centre’s flagship electric vehicle (EV) promotion scheme — Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) — comes to an end, the government has sponsored only 41 per cent of the total target of 1,562,090 EVs since the launch of the scheme in March 2019.
As the government plans no further extension for the scheme beyond FY24, the task at hand is to achieve the remaining target of subsidising 914,707 EVs.

Data from the the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ (MHI), which was sourced by Business Standard, shows that the electric four-wheeler (E4W) segment saw the minimum subsidy allocation. The government missed the target of incentivising 55,000 E4Ws by around 88 per cent. The electric three-wheeler (E3W) segment missed the target by 85 per cent.
However, the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment was the most heavily incentivised and achieved 56 per cent of the one-million-vehicle target, followed by electric buses (33 per cent).

Though the MHI is confident of achieving what is left of the target in the E2W and e-buses segments by the end of this financial year, meeting it in E4W and E3W categories is a tall order.
“We will achieve the target in E2W and e-buses categories as we have huge demand there. For the E4W and E3W categories, the target seems unachievable as only commercial vehicles get FAME support in these segments,” ministry officials said, adding, “As a result, we have already started diverting funds from the E3W category towards E2W and e-buses.”

During the past four years, the ministry used 50 per cent of the total fund allocation of Rs 8,596 crore to sponsor the set target of 1,562,090 vehicles.
In the E4W and E3W categories, the fund utilisation was around 28 per cent and 16 per cent of their respective targets of Rs 551 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

In the e-buses category, though only 33 per cent of the Rs 3,545 crore was used to sponsor 2,776 buses. The rest has been committed to supporting the already approved 4,434 buses.
However, in E2Ws, the government has already used up over 100 per cent of the allocated Rs 2,000 crore for supporting 563,760 vehicles. Around Rs 549 crore was spent above the allocated funds for the category.

Though the MHI has received applications for 980,000 E2W vehicles, the incentives for 416,240 vehicles were halted due to the manufacturers’ non-compliance with FAME guidelines.
“The incentives for players found violating the phased manufacturing programme (PMP) guidelines and those who have failed to submit all the requisite documents under the norms have been removed from the total number of claims,” said a ministry official. “Earlier our dashboard data showed claims application received but now it will show claim disbursement.”

As E2W sales have crossed the threshold of 50,000 per month, the government is confident of crossing the one million target despite the FAME probe into PMP (phased manufacturing programme) violation and ex-factory price.
With the rise in demand for E2W the government after spending above the allocation has decided to reduce the incentive for the category to a maximum of Rs 22,500 from Rs 60,000 from June 1. 

FAME II: Physical and financial progress
             
             
Category Number of Vehicles Amount (in Rs crore)
  Target  Achievement* % Target  Achievement* %
E2W 10,00,000 5,63,760 56 2,000 2,549 127
E3W 5,00,000 74,063 15 2,500 408 16
E4W 55,000 6,784 12 551 156 28
e-buses 7,090 2,776 33 3,545 1,181 33
Total 15,62,090 6,47,383 41 8,596 4,295 50
             
* Includes claims under process          
Data as on 30 April           
Source: MHI            

Topics :FAMEElectric Vehicles

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

