Govt clears 29 electronics component mfg proposals worth ₹7,104 crore
The proposal will create as many as 14,246 new jobs in the segment
The proposal will create as many as 14,246 new jobs in the segment
The government has approved 29 applications under the electronics component manufacturing scheme entailing cumulative investment of ₹7,104 crore, a senior IT ministry official said on Monday.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) Secretary, S Krishnan, said the fresh investment proposal will create as many as 14,246 new jobs in the segment.
The new applications will lead to the production of electronics components worth ₹84,515 crore, he said.
With this new set of approvals, Meity has approved a total of 75 applications.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 1:10 PM IST