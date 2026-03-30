Home / Industry / News / Govt clears 29 electronics component mfg proposals worth ₹7,104 crore

Govt clears 29 electronics component mfg proposals worth ₹7,104 crore

The proposal will create as many as 14,246 new jobs in the segment

S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity)
S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 1:10 PM IST
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The government has approved 29 applications under the electronics component manufacturing scheme entailing cumulative investment of ₹7,104 crore, a senior IT ministry official said on Monday.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) Secretary, S Krishnan, said the fresh investment proposal will create as many as 14,246 new jobs in the segment.

The new applications will lead to the production of electronics components worth ₹84,515 crore, he said.

With this new set of approvals, Meity has approved a total of 75 applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :IT ministryElectronicsjobsInvestment

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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