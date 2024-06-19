Home / Industry / News / Govt clears Rs 7,453 crore VGF scheme for offshore wind energy projects

Govt clears Rs 7,453 crore VGF scheme for offshore wind energy projects

The VGF support from the government will reduce the cost of power from offshore wind projects and make them viable for purchase by Discoms, Minister Vaishnaw said

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks during a cabinet briefing, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 8:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 7,453 crore-Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for offshore wind energy projects, including one in Gujarat.

The scheme includes an outlay of Rs 6,853 crore for the installation and commissioning of 1 GW of offshore wind energy projects (500 MW each off the coast of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu), and a grant of Rs 600 crore for the upgradation of two ports to meet logistics requirements for offshore wind energy projects.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The VGF scheme is a major step towards implementation of the National Offshore Wind Energy Policy notified in 2015, with an aim to exploit the vast offshore wind energy potential that exists within the exclusive economic zone of India, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a press briefing.

The VGF support from the government will reduce the cost of power from offshore wind projects and make them viable for purchase by Discoms, he noted.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, as the nodal ministry, will coordinate with various ministries or departments to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme.

Also Read

LIVE: Cabinet approves Rs 7,453 cr VGF scheme for offshore wind energy projects

Inox Wind 3 MW WTGs make entry in MNRE's list of approved turbines

Juniper Green Energy, Envision tie up to develop 300-MW wind project in Guj

Inox Wind eyes profit in coming quarters amid market upswing: INOXGFL

Inox Wind bags repeat order for 210 MW project from Hero Future Energies

CIL awards underground mines to private players to bolster revenue stream

'EU laws on sustainable products to hurt exports from developing nations'

Vodafone sells 18% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 15,300 cr; to pay bank dues

Over 50% gaming cos saw revenue stagnate or dip after 28% GST norm: Report

'Hospitality industry faces talent crunch, to add 1 mn jobs in few years'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Wind energyenergy sector

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story