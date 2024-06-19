Home / Industry / News / 'Hospitality industry faces talent crunch, to add 1 mn jobs in few years'

'Hospitality industry faces talent crunch, to add 1 mn jobs in few years'

According to industry leaders, the overall hiring has more than quadrupled post-Covid with entry-level positions emerging as the most sought-after in the past two years

Services PMI
Some companies are upskilling existing talent or recruiting from other industries to fill the void, while others have intensified efforts to attract and retain talent by offering competitive salaries, benefits, and career growth.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The hospitality industry is expected to add around 1 million jobs in the next few years as the sector is grappling with huge shortage of talent amid rapid expansion after the Covid-19 pandemic, say experts.

The current demand-supply gap of talent in the industry stands at around 55-60 per cent, indicating a substantial mismatch between the needs and the available talent pool, Randstad India Director, Professional Talent Solutions, Sanjay Shetty told PTI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Issues related to talent shortage was fuelled by the post-pandemic boom in demand, Shetty said, adding that the the momentum is expected to continue in the next few years with at least a million jobs being created.
 

According to industry leaders, the overall hiring has more than quadrupled post-Covid with entry-level positions emerging as the most sought-after in the past two years.

Some companies are upskilling existing talent or recruiting from other industries to fill the void, while others have intensified efforts to attract and retain talent by offering competitive salaries, benefits, and career growth.

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Vice President and Business Head Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta said, "It is estimated that in 2023, the tourism and hospitality industry provided employment to around 11.1 million people. By 2024, it is expected to require a workforce of 11.8 million individuals. This demand is predicted to increase to 14.8 million by 2028, with an annual growth of 16.5 per cent."

Balasubramanian A, VP and Business Head at Staffing, TeamLease Services, also flagged the vast gap between current manpower and future requirements, saying, "data from the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) indicates that in 2023, only a fraction of available seats for hospitality management programmes were filled".

Also Read

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Jobs listed on govt's NCS portal surge threefold to 10.9 million in FY24

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Many countries bouncing back from Covid-19 but poorest are not: UN report

India set to register biggest jump in coal-fired power in a decade

Most of top-level executives have positive GST perception: Survey

Domestic drugs formulations market to be worth Rs 5.5 trn by 2034: Report

IT firms grapple with new anti-dumping duty on PCBS under PLI scheme

DGFT proposes review in export obligation period for certain sectors

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :hospitalityjobsjob market

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story