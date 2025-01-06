Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt considering mandatory hallmarking for silver after consumer demands

The government currently mandates hallmarking only for gold jewellery and artifacts

The potential extension to silver hallmarking would mark a significant expansion of India's precious metals quality control.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should consider implementing mandatory hallmarking for silver and silver artifacts following consumer demands.

"There is a demand from consumers for hallmarking of silver. You (BIS) can deliberate and take a call," Joshi said at the 78th BIS Foundation Day event.

The government currently mandates hallmarking only for gold jewellery and artifacts, aimed at protecting consumer interests and ensuring product authenticity.

The existing hallmarking system includes a unique six-digit alphanumeric code (HUID), which certifies gold purity.

The potential extension to silver hallmarking would mark a significant expansion of India's precious metals quality control measures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

