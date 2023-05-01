Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms



Global auto majors and other clients pushed their global OSAT partners to look at alternative locations to mitigate the risk of geopolitical tensions between the US and China, and between China and Taiwan. OSAT companies provide assembly and testing services to multiple players.

India is facing tough competition from Penang in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, as global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) firms based mostly in Taiwan are looking for locations in Asian countries to hedge their geopolitical bets. The OSAT majors have concerns on India’s ability to provide a stable, predictable, and lasting policy environment for years to come, which is key for making a decision in a capital-intensive business.