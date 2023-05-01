Home / Industry / News / Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

Companies have concerns on India's ability to provide a stable, predictable, and lasting policy environment for years to come -a key for capital-intensive business

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Premium
Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is facing tough competition from Penang in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, as global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) firms based mostly in Taiwan are looking for locations in Asian countries to hedge their geopolitical bets.  The OSAT majors have concerns on India’s ability to provide a stable, predictable, and lasting policy environment for years to come, which is key for making a decision in a capital-intensive business.    
OSAT companies provide assembly and testing services to multiple players.    
Global auto majors and other clients pushed their global OSAT partners to look at alternative locations to mitigate the risk of geopolitical tensions between the US and China, and between China and Taiwan.

Also Read

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Top Headlines: Net direct tax collection exceeds RE, chip shortage & more

India in talks with 4 semiconductor companies to set up fabs here: Report

Semiconductor chip supply constraints put brakes on auto OEM ramp-up

Centre wants work on at least one semiconductor facility to start in 2023

Shillong Airport air traffic steadily rising as scheduled fights increase

Digital India Act: Unravelling regulatory tangles in e-commerce space

Lease of industrial-warehousing space up 11% annually in 5 cities: Colliers

Reproductive health market will continue to expand through 2030: Report

Manufacturing PMI at 4-month high in April on robust demand for new orders

Topics :semiconductor industryTaiwanVietnam

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story