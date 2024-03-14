Home / Industry / News / Govt imposes minimum export price of $2,000 per tonne on honey till Dec

Govt imposes minimum export price of $2,000 per tonne on honey till Dec

During April-January this fiscal, natural honey exports stood at $153.21 million. It was $203 million in 2022-23

The major exporting destinations include the US and the UAE
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 8:49 PM IST
The government on Thursday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $2,000 per tonne on natural honey till December this year.

The notification will be effective immediately.

Exports below this MEP value will not be permitted.

"Export of natural honey is free. Minimum export price (MEP) of $2,000 per metric ton is imposed till December 31, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

During April-January this fiscal, natural honey exports stood at $153.21 million. It was $203 million in 2022-23.

The major exporting destinations include the US and the UAE.
 

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

