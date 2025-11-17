Govt in talks with industry to reduce DPDP rules compliance timelines

The government is in talks with industry and other stakeholders to reduce the timeline for compliance with regard to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and Rules from the current 18 months, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

“The first set of rules that we have published gives a very reasonable timeframe depending upon what the industry’s ask was and what our thrust was. We are also in touch with the industry to further compress the timelines,” Vaishnaw said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), he said, had informed the industry and other stakeholders that since they had a compliance framework to adhere to rules published in different geographies, they should be able to replicate the same in India.

On November 14, the government notified administrative rules under the DPDP Act, marking India’s entry into a select league of countries that have a federal digital personal data privacy regime. The notification of the DPDP Rules also marks the operationalisation of India’s privacy law, nearly 15 years after it was first envisioned. The new rules give Internet and social media intermediaries, as well as all other companies that deal with users' digital data, up to 18 months to implement systems that comply with the provisions outlined in the Act and subsequent administrative rules. Companies that wish to act as consent managers for users must register themselves with the Data Protection Board (DPB) within 12 months, according to the rules.