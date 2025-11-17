Home / Industry / News / Govt in talks with industry to reduce DPDP rules compliance timelines

Govt in talks with industry to reduce DPDP rules compliance timelines

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre is consulting industry to cut the 18-month window for implementing new data protection requirements

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government is in talks with industry and other stakeholders to reduce the timeline for compliance with regard to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and Rules from the current 18 months, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.
 
“The first set of rules that we have published gives a very reasonable timeframe depending upon what the industry’s ask was and what our thrust was. We are also in touch with the industry to further compress the timelines,” Vaishnaw said.
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), he said, had informed the industry and other stakeholders that since they had a compliance framework to adhere to rules published in different geographies, they should be able to replicate the same in India.
 
On November 14, the government notified administrative rules under the DPDP Act, marking India’s entry into a select league of countries that have a federal digital personal data privacy regime. The notification of the DPDP Rules also marks the operationalisation of India’s privacy law, nearly 15 years after it was first envisioned.
 
The new rules give Internet and social media intermediaries, as well as all other companies that deal with users' digital data, up to 18 months to implement systems that comply with the provisions outlined in the Act and subsequent administrative rules.
 
Companies that wish to act as consent managers for users must register themselves with the Data Protection Board (DPB) within 12 months, according to the rules.
 
Under the new rules, Meity has mandated that all data fiduciaries will have to seek specific and informed consent of all data principals in “clear and plain language”.
 
The consent sought will also have to contain a detailed and itemised description of the user's personal data to be processed, along with the specific purpose for which the data fiduciary is collecting such personal data.
 
All companies, social media platforms, and Internet intermediaries that deal with digital personal data of users will fall under the category of data fiduciaries.
 
All users whose personal data is sought to be processed by these entities will now be referred to as data principals.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian oil firms to see limited impact from new Russia sanctions: Fitch

Arunachalam Vellayan, former Murugappa chairman, passes away at 72

NPPA extends knee implant price ceiling by one year till November 2026

Premium

India's medtech sector sets sights on tripling UK exports by 2030

Premium

MCA finalises cabinet note on Companies Amendment Bill, eyes winter session

Topics :central governmentdata protectionData Privacy

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story