Arunachalam Vellayan, former Murugappa chairman, passes away at 72

Murugappa Group's former chairman and respected industry leader Arunachalam Vellayan passes away at 72, leaving behind a legacy of vision, institution-building and decades of leadership

Arunachalam Vellayan
Arunachalam Vellayan has served on the boards of various companies in the Murugappa Group, including as chairman of Coromandel International and EID Parry.
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
Arunachalam Vellayan (72), chairman emeritus of Coromandel International and former chairman of Murugappa Group, passed away in Chennai on Monday after a prolonged illness.
 
A respected leader and a central figure in the Murugappa family, Vellayan spent several decades with the group, offering strategic direction across its diverse businesses. His vision, integrity, and steady, long-term approach helped shape and expand the group, cementing its reputation as one of India’s most respected conglomerates, the company said in a statement.
 
He is survived by his wife, Lalitha Vellayan; his sons, Arun Vellayan and Narayanan Vellayan; and his grandchildren.
 
Vellayan served on the boards of several Murugappa Group companies, including as chairman of Coromandel International and EID Parry. He also held board positions at Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, Exim Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank.
 
He held leadership roles in multiple industry bodies, including The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Fertiliser Association of India, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, and the All India Cycle Manufacturers’ Association. He was also chairman of the board of governors at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.
 
An alumnus of The Doon School, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Aston University (UK), and Warwick Business School (UK), Vellayan was awarded honorary Doctor of Science degrees by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University.
 
“I have known Vellayan for over six decades. He was extremely personable and always helpful as a friend. As a business leader, he had strong business acumen and a deep grasp of people and issues, including international trade, economics, and general management. He was a towering leader of my generation and a great institution builder. His passing is an irreparable loss for industry and for the country, and I will miss him greatly,” said Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company.
 
Admired for his sharp business sense, clarity in leadership, and unwavering commitment to the group, Vellayan leaves behind an influence that continues to guide leaders within and beyond the organisation.

Topics :ObituaryMurugappa GroupCoromandel International

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

