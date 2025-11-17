India's medtech sector sets sights on tripling UK exports by 2030

India’s medical devices players are looking to expand business in the United Kingdom’s (UK) $18.17 million medtech market, targeting a tripling of India’s medical device exports to the UK to GBP 250–300 million by 2030, from GBP 96 million recorded in 2024.

According to people in the know, a seven-member delegation was invited to a high-level roundtable in the UK Parliament to deliberate on emerging opportunities under the proposed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the two countries.

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) added that discussions between the two countries ranged from strengthening regulatory alignment, easing market access, enabling manufacturing partnerships and enhancing technology transfers.

What dominates India’s medtech exports to the UK? “India’s medical devices exports to the UK are dominated by consumables, disposables and select equipment categories, reflecting India’s strengths in high-volume manufacturing,” Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator for AIMED, said. Although the UK’s share is currently around 3 per cent of India’s total medtech exports, its position in the top tier underscores the market’s strategic importance. How high is India’s export ambition for 2030? “With India aiming to become one of the world’s top five medical device manufacturing hubs by 2030, and with expected regulatory easing under India–UK trade cooperation, an achievable and forward-looking target would be to triple exports to the UK to GBP 250 to 300 million by 2030,” Nath told Business Standard.

What challenges and opportunities were discussed at the roundtable? Among the major points examined in the India–UK roundtable were marking challenges with UKCA and CE logos, expectations from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), patient safety standards, procurement pathways for the National Health Service (NHS) and sustainability imperatives. “The roundtable also highlighted areas where both nations can jointly develop scalable, future-ready healthcare solutions, particularly digital health and remote monitoring platforms where India’s strong IT and health-tech capabilities can support the NHS with cost-efficient service delivery,” AIMED added. Where does the UK stand among India’s medtech export markets?