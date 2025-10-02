Govt invites proposals under PRIP scheme for industry, startup projects

The government has invited applications for research and innovation projects under the second component of its Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma and MedTech (PRIP) scheme to make it a globally competitive and innovation-driven sector, according to an official statement.

This comes months after the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) asked for feedback from stakeholders through expressions of interest (EoIs) in March this year. The deadline for applying for the scheme is November 10.

Intended to run for five years from financial year 2023-24 (FY24) to FY28, the scheme has two major components — setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in seven National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs), and giving grants to startups for promotion of research in pharma and medtech sectors.

With an approved outlay of ₹4,250 crore, the second component of the scheme is expected to catalyse a pharma and medtech innovation pipeline by supporting around 300 projects. “This would involve a total research and development (R&D) investment of about ₹11,000 crore in new medicines, complex generics, biosimilars and novel medical devices,” the guidelines of the PRIP scheme stated. While calling for applications, the DoP also notified amendments to the scheme, issuing revised guidelines to enhance its impact and make it better suited to address the requirements of all stakeholders. Under the amended scheme, for early-stage projects, both micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups may apply for projects costing up to ₹9 crore for assistance of up to ₹5 crore.

Similarly, for later-stage projects, industry, MSMEs and startups with projects costing up to ₹285 crore may apply for assistance of up to ₹100 crore. Further, with a view to strengthen India’s health security framework in areas of high public health significance but relatively lower market potential, the amended scheme provides that assistance for later-stage projects may be to the extent of 50 per cent, subject to a maximum of ₹100 crore. Such Strategic Priority Innovation (SPI) areas include specified rare diseases, antimicrobial resistance, vaccine-preventable diseases, tropical vector-borne diseases and outbreak/pandemic-causing pathogens. The government added that the amended scheme would also allow MSMEs and startups to collaborate with academic and research government institutions of national repute, by providing preference in selection for up to nine projects each at early and later stages.