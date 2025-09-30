India's M&A deal value falls 10% in September quarter on valuation caution

India’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity cooled in the September 2025 quarter, with deal value falling to $26.26 billion from $29.04 billion a year earlier, according to Bloomberg data. The number of transactions also slipped to 787, compared with 840 in the September 2024 quarter, reflecting a slowdown in corporate deal-making momentum.

The 9.57 per cent decline in deal value marks a reversal from the sharp growth seen last year, when India had emerged as one of the most active M&A markets in Asia. The fall comes as global investors adopt a more cautious approach amid fears of US tariff impact, valuation gaps, and increased scrutiny on leverage-backed transactions.

Still, the September quarter remained active for large-ticket transactions. Deals such as Capgemini’s acquisition of WNS Holdings, Tata Motors’ buy of Iveco Group’s stake, and Wilmar International’s purchase of AWL Agri Business from Adani Enterprises underlined continuing appetite for scale plays in IT services, auto, and technology companies. Real estate also drew interest, with Nexus Select Trust acquiring the Diamond Plaza mall in Kolkata for $681 million. By volume, the September 2025 quarter’s 787 deals still represented strong activity compared with pre-pandemic years, though below the 840 recorded in the same quarter last year. Strategic buyers accounted for a majority of the activity, while private equity transactions slowed as funds grappled with high valuations sought by Indian companies.

“The sentiment among PE/VC investors continues to be cautious. On one hand, global headwinds such as geopolitical uncertainties, shifting trade tariffs and immigration policies, and the continued rupee depreciation have dampened confidence,” said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity Services, EY. On the other hand, Soni said, domestic indicators remain encouraging — robust GST collections, growth in advance direct tax collections, a strong pipeline of IPOs, and resilient consumption demand continue to reflect the underlying strength of the Indian economy, keeping seller expectations high. “Moreover, the recent reduction in GST rates is expected to boost household disposable income, further supporting a consumption-driven growth cycle that could provide a green flag to investors. Looking ahead, US tariff and immigration policy updates, Federal Reserve rate cuts, and domestic quarterly corporate earnings are the three main factors that will collectively shape investor sentiment. As of now, the bid–ask spread between sellers and buyers remains high, impacting investment activity. We remain cautiously optimistic on the short-term outlook for Indian PE/VC investment and exit activity,” Soni said.