Govt may introduce new law to crack down on hoax callers disrupting flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to introduce new legislation aimed at penalising hoax callers responsible for false bomb threats and flight disruptions, Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.
This move comes in response to a recent dramatic surge in hoax calls, with over 20 incidents in the past four days leading to flight diversions and delays.
Naidu said, “Our first and foremost priority is to not let these kinds of things happen. We have to make sure that people do not use this method as an act of prank or revenge. We also understand the pain of the airlines. We are speaking to them too to understand their concerns.”
“There needs to be some change in current rules and legislation. This is what we are exploring with other stakeholders, including the Ministry of Law and MHA,” he told reporters during an official event on Thursday evening.
Referring to the minor arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday for issuing bomb threats for three flights, he said: “Some person, without thinking what kind of inconvenience it would cause, is doing this because of certain petty issues. From our side, we are taking it very seriously.”
“All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” he added.
Top ministry officials said that discussions are underway with the Ministry of Law to develop a legal framework for harsher penalties. The proposed legislation would impose severe consequences on individuals making false threat calls, including a potential five-year flying ban and substantial monetary fines.
Under current Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations, a no-fly list already exists, but it is designated for unruly passengers involved in disruptive behaviour on flights. The new legislation would expand this list to include hoax callers, thereby preventing them from flying for a specified period.
This proposed flying ban for hoax callers is expected to last up to five years and would act as a deterrent, alongside hefty monetary penalties. The ministry believes that these combined measures will create a stronger legal deterrent.
While discussions are still ongoing, the ministry is considering various international models to shape the new rules. In some countries, heavy fines and jail terms are imposed on individuals making hoax calls to airlines or airports, officials observed.
The MoCA did not respond to Business Standard’s request for a statement on this matter. Considerable penalties are under consideration to minimise the financial impact these hoax calls cause, another MoCA official mentioned.
“The disruption caused by these hoax calls not only leads to financial losses for airlines but also puts passengers and airport operations under unnecessary stress. We need to take strict action to prevent this,” the official added.
Naidu had on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the officials of DGCA, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the Central Industrial Security Force, MHA, and MoCA.
The topic of these bomb threats, which have caused disruptions to numerous Indian flights, was also discussed in a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam informed members that the individuals responsible are being identified and appropriate measures are being taken. Vualnam, speaking at the standing committee on transport, tourism and culture led by Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament Sanjay Jha, mentioned that investigators have made some progress and are continuing efforts on other similar cases.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered a first information report related to the bomb threats and launched a probe into the matter.