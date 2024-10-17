Govt may introduce new law to crack down on hoax callers disrupting flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to introduce new legislation aimed at penalising hoax callers responsible for false bomb threats and flight disruptions, Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.

This move comes in response to a recent dramatic surge in hoax calls, with over 20 incidents in the past four days leading to flight diversions and delays.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Naidu said, “Our first and foremost priority is to not let these kinds of things happen. We have to make sure that people do not use this method as an act of prank or revenge. We also understand the pain of the airlines. We are speaking to them too to understand their concerns.”