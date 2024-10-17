PCs emerge as promising electronic product for exports during Apr-Aug

After smartphones, exports of personal computers including laptops have emerged as a key electronic item shipments from India during April-August this fiscal, according to the commerce ministry data. The exports of personal computers have recorded healthy growth in five destinations- the UAE, Russia, Bangladesh, the US, and Sri Lanka. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The exports of laptops to the top five markets - increased to $102.6 million in April-August from just $37 million in the same period of the previous year, the data showed. The government's support to personal computer manufacturing through Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and other measures like ease of doing business have supported this growth.

The biggest market for laptops, palmtops and handhelds is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which imported $64 million worth of these devices in the first five months of the current fiscal. Last year during the same period exports were $29.7 million.

The exports to Russia increased to $20.4 million in April-August from $4.4 million in the same period of last year.

More From This Section

Other markets for PCs from India are Bangladesh ($7.7 million), Sri Lanka ($5.6 million) and US ($3.7 million) during the period under review.

Further the data showed that the exports of printed circuit boards (PCBs) have gone up by 76 percent to $12.76 million in April-August.

France is the biggest buyer of PCB's from India at $3.54 million, Israel at $3.31 million and Italy at $1.64 million.

Smartphones continued to be the top export good in the electronic segment.

These exports stood at $5.1 billion in April-August to the top five markets, which is 59 per cent more than what was shipped in the same period of last year.

For smartphones, the US was the biggest market with shipments of $2.88 billion, followed by the Netherlands at $833 million, the UK at $517 million, Italy ($449 million), and Austria ($421 million).