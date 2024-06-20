Govt may overhaul PLI schemes: Quarterly incentive payments on the table

To burnish production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the government is considering an overhaul of some of them relating to sectors such as textiles and pharma, and making incentive payments quarterly, officials in the know said.

In a bid to cut the delay in processing incentive claims, the government is looking at switching to a quarterly disbursement of incentives. Currently, in most schemes, incentives are annual. As a result, hardly any progress is seen for most of the year.

The industry department, in charge of coordinating the development and progress of the schemes, has been asking other departments to shift to it. During 2023-24, Rs 6,800 crore has been disbursed as compared to the government’s estimate of Rs 11,000 crore.