Home / Industry / News / Govt nods for 34 electronic components production proposals of Rs 11,187-cr

Govt nods for 34 electronic components production proposals of Rs 11,187-cr

Under the scheme, the approved proposals include those from Tata Electronics, Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd, Salcomp Technologies, Sahasra Semiconductors, IdemiaSyscom

New Delhi
Govt nods for 34 electronic components production proposals of Rs 11,187-cr

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday said it has approved 34 electronic components manufacturing proposals worth Rs 11,187 crore till March 30 this year.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government had notified a Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components (SPECS) on April 1, 2020, and applications were received till till March 30, 2023.

"As on March 30, 2023, 120 applications have been received under SPECS. The applications received under the scheme are from domestic companies. As on March 30, 2023, thirty four (34) applications with total project cost of Rs 11,187 crore have been approved under the scheme," he said.

Under the scheme, the approved proposals include those from Tata Electronics, Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd, Salcomp Technologies, Sahasra Semiconductors, IdemiaSyscom, Deki Electronics, Molex India and Continental Device India Pvt Ltd.

Topics :Electronics industryGovernment

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Also Read

Ukrainian President gives qualified support for China proposals on war

187 terrorists killed, 111 counter-terror operations in J-K in 2022: Centre

Havells Q2 net profit dips 38% to Rs 187 cr, revenue rises 13.6%

UP govt gets investment proposals worth crores in Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri

Karnataka clears investment proposals worth more than Rs 2,000 cr

Gas sector confident of smooth transition as it awaits new pricing rules

Steel export falls five-year low, imports at four-year high in FY23

Electronics trade group announces IESA new council, Sanjay Gupta is chief

Realtors worried about likelihood of another repo rate hike by RBI

Office mkt remains appealing for long-term investors seeking stable returns

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story