Govt not satisfied with X's response on Grok issue, may seek more details

According to sources, X submitted its reply to the notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Wednesday, but the ministry was not satisfied with the response

The Centre has sought more details from X after Grok was found enabling creation of explicit images, signalling tougher scrutiny of AI tools and platform accountability. | Credit: Bloomberg
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
The government is likely to seek more details from Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) over how its flagship artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, Grok, allowed users to create objectionable and sexually explicit images of women and children, sources told Business Standard.
 
According to sources, X submitted its reply to the notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Wednesday, but the ministry was not satisfied with the response.
 
“We have asked them to share more details, including whether this issue had been flagged by other jurisdictions globally, and whether any steps were taken to take down such content,” an official said, requesting anonymity.
 
In its reply to the IT ministry, X has also assured that while it has already taken down the objectionable content flagged by the government, it is preparing to take strict action, including permanent bans and debarring accounts from the platform if they are found to be misusing Grok to create such sexually explicit images and videos and sharing them publicly.
 
On Monday, the IT ministry gave X time until 5 pm on Wednesday to submit its reply. A report of the comprehensive “technical, procedural and governance-level” review it conducted on Grok has also been submitted and will be studied by the IT ministry, another official said.
 
Last week, in a letter sent to X, the cyber law division of the IT ministry had asked the platform to “remove or disable access, without delay, to all content already generated or disseminated in violation of applicable laws, in strict compliance with the timelines prescribed under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, without vitiating the evidence in any manner”.
 
In its letter, the IT ministry had also said that X must enforce its terms of service and AI-usage restrictions, and take “strong deterrent measures”, including suspending, terminating or taking other action against accounts using Grok to create sexually explicit images of women and children.
 
A day after the IT ministry’s letter, Musk warned in a post on X that “anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content”. Users in India and across the world have been able to use Grok to create sexually explicit and objectionable images of women and children with simple prompts.

Topics :Elon MuskArtificial intelligenceTwitterIT ministry

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

