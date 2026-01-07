Govt not satisfied with X's response on Grok issue, may seek more details

Last week, in a letter sent to X, the cyber law division of the IT ministry had asked the platform to “remove or disable access, without delay, to all content already generated or disseminated in violation of applicable laws, in strict compliance with the timelines prescribed under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, without vitiating the evidence in any manner”.
In its letter, the IT ministry had also said that X must enforce its terms of service and AI-usage restrictions, and take “strong deterrent measures”, including suspending, terminating or taking other action against accounts using Grok to create sexually explicit images of women and children.