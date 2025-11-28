Govt notifies 18 private agencies to fast track coal, lignite exploration

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Ministry of Coal has notified 18 private agencies accredited by Quality Council of India–National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (QCI-NABET) as prospecting agencies to speed up exploration and early operationalisation of coal and lignite mines.

The notification, issued on 26 November under provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, allows coal block allottees to directly hire these entities for prospecting work.

According to the ministry, exploration and the preparation of geological reports are mandatory before a mine can be operationalised. Adding more authorised agencies is expected to save about six months previously spent on agencies obtaining prospecting licences.