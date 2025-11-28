Govt to modernise SCL Mohali with Rs 4,500 cr investment: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The government plans to invest Rs 4,500 crore to modernise state-owned chip company Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) over the next three years, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is the only integrated device manufacturing facility in the country providing end-to-end solutions for the development of Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), opto-electronics devices, and Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) devices.

The minister said that the centre has requested the Punjab government for a 25-acre parcel of land to support the expansion.

"SCL will be modernised with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore over a period of the next three years," Vaishnaw said at the device handling ceremony here.

He said SCL will play a significant role in realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for semiconductors and assured that there is no question of privatising the facility. The minister said production at SCL needs to be increased 100 times. "There is a need to bring substantial change in technology. We need to take a big jump over decades-old technology that we have here. SCL Mohali will provide a 'tape out facility' for startups," the minister said. A "tape out facility" refers to a semiconductor fabrication plant wherein a final chip design is sent to the manufacturing unit after completion of the design phase.