Offline, ecom, qcom platforms see surge in N95 mask, air-purifier sales

The worsening air pollution situation in northern India, which has led to doctors ringing alarm bells, is pushing consumers to stock up on essentials that can protect them. As a result, e-commerce (ecom) and quick commerce (qcom) platforms are witnessing a sharp surge in demand for products like air purifiers, N95 masks, and car cabin filters, among others.

Demand for air purifiers is also seeing an uptick in the offline segment and in areas other than just the National Capital Region (NCR), which comprises Delhi and its surrounding urban areas of neighbouring states.

Devendra Meel, chief business officer of Zepto, said the qcom firm is stocking up its dark stores as the demand for pollution-protection essentials is soaring. "As witnessed on our platform, demand for N95 masks is up 3.5 times from last year while air purifiers have grown four times. Our sellers have already surpassed last season's total sales," he said. In addition, the company's pharma vertical, Zepto Pharmacy, is also seeing a spike in preventive and recovery-focused products.

As for ecom platforms, Amazon India's K N Srikanth, director of the home, kitchen, and outdoors category, said the platform is noticing an increasing preference from customers for wellness-focused products. "We have witnessed a strong five-time increase in air purifiers compared to typical days. The growth spans across Amazon's wide selection of air purifiers, with the economy range (below ₹10,000) growing 75 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the mid-range (₹10,000- 20,000) rising 70 per cent Y-o-Y, and the premium segment (above ₹20,000) surging 150 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting strong customer preference for solutions to improve indoor air quality," he said.

Similarly, qcom platform BigBasket said the company is recording a strong rise in sales of N95 masks and air purifiers across the NCR. Seshu Kumar Tirumala, chief buying and merchandising officer, said: "We have experienced strong sales of air purifiers across Delhi-NCR since Diwali. As this is the first year that air purifiers are available on our platform, we don't have previous data for comparison. However, N95 masks continue to be a regular and consistently sold product on our platform." Not just home air purifiers, for which Delhi-NCR witnessed a notable 20-fold surge over last year, the city also saw a rising demand for car air purifiers, which has seen 2.5-time growth. "Delhi-NCR leads with 2.5-time growth, followed by Mumbai at 1.75 times. We are also seeing strong adoption in non-metros like Chandigarh, Pune, Ludhiana, and Ahmedabad," Srikanth said on sales of car air purifiers.

While Flipkart, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart did not share exact sales or demand numbers, a quick check shows that these platforms have stocked up on pollution-control products — air purifiers, masks, and anti-pollution skincare items — from several brands. Demand for air purifiers is not limited to Delhi-NCR, but extends to several cities in Punjab and Haryana. Demand is rising among offline sellers too. “We usually sell two units a day on average during the winter months, starting from October. As incidents of stubble burning start to rise in the state, people rush to buy air purifiers. This is a yearly trend and we generally stock up brands like Philips and Honeywell much in advance,” said a Jalandhar-based retailer who did not wish to be named.

In Chandigarh, too, demand for air purifiers is starting to pick up slowly. “While Chandigarh is seen as a clean and green city, it also has a big population of senior citizens. That is probably why we now see a clear demand for air purifiers emerging during the tail-end of every year. Stubble burning instances in Punjab also play their part, and we have sold around 10 purifiers this year itself,” said another retailer in the city, who too did not wish to be named. Other areas in northern India, not just those hit by stubble burning, are also seeing traction in air-purifier sales.