Govt notifies Coal Exchange Rules, paving way for regulated coal trading

The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday notified the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026, paving the way for the establishment of regulated coal exchanges in India and creating a formal market structure for electronic trading of coal.

The rules lay down the framework for registration, ownership, governance, trading, settlement and market surveillance of coal exchanges, which are expected to facilitate transparent price discovery and improve efficiency in coal transactions.

A key provision in the rules requires existing electronic coal trading platforms to register as coal exchanges under the new framework. Platforms that fail to secure registration within six months of the commencement of operations of the first registered coal exchange will not be allowed to continue operations.

The move marks a major step in the government’s efforts to create a market-based mechanism for coal trading, similar to exchange-based trading systems seen in other commodity markets. Under the rules, an entity seeking to establish a coal exchange must have a minimum net worth of ₹50 crore and maintain the threshold at all times. The registration will remain valid for 25 years and can be renewed for another 25 years. The government has also imposed ownership restrictions to prevent concentration of control. No exchange member or client can hold more than 5 per cent equity in a coal exchange, while the combined holding of members and clients cannot exceed 49 per cent. Other investors will be subject to a 25 per cent ownership cap after five years of registration.

The framework incorporates extensive governance and market integrity safeguards. Independent directors must constitute at least half of a coal exchange's board, and members or clients of an exchange will not be permitted to serve as directors. The rules define and prohibit practices such as cartelisation, circular trading, market manipulation and insider trading. They also empower the regulator to approve new contracts, suspend trading in contracts or withdraw contracts where necessary. To reduce settlement risks, every coal exchange will be required to establish a Settlement Guarantee Fund and put in place risk-management mechanisms for clearing and settlement of trades.