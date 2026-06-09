MNRE relaxes ALMM norms for rooftop solar, simplifies module enlistment

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has relaxed implementation norms under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) framework, providing relief to certain rooftop solar projects and simplifying the enlistment process for higher-wattage solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

In a clarification issued on Monday, the ministry said consumers installing residential rooftop solar (RTS) systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SGMBY), commissioned through net metering but not availing central financial assistance, will be exempt from the applicability of ALMM List-II for solar cells until the end of the scheme period on March 31, 2027.

The exemption will apply only if applications are submitted through the PM Surya Ghar national portal. Such projects will not be required to separately apply on the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) portal of the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) to claim the exemption. The ministry clarified that all other rooftop solar projects will continue to be governed by ALMM requirements.

In a separate memorandum, the ministry also approved a waiver of factory inspections for higher-wattage solar PV module models manufactured at the same facility. It said higher-wattage solar PV modules with output up to 3 per cent above the highest-wattage module already enlisted in ALMM can be included in the list without a physical inspection, provided the manufacturing facility, production line and machinery remain unchanged and the required documentation is submitted and verified. The relaxation will be available only where the reference module was originally enlisted through a process involving factory inspection. For modules with a wattage increase exceeding 3 per cent, NISE will conduct an online inspection to verify the current-voltage (I-V) curves of the highest-wattage model submitted for approval. Following successful verification, the module can be considered for ALMM enlistment.