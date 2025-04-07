Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 after 34 months

The government on Monday hiked excise duty on both petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each, with oil marketing companies (OMCs) absorbing the extra tax. But with global crude prices in freefall since the unveiling of reciprocal tariffs by the Donald Trump administration in the United States, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said retail prices for fuel may be cut going forward if the low prices hold.

However, both subsidised and non-subsidised consumers will have to shell out more for domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, the price of which was increased by Rs 50, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Monday. The hike applies to both Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries.

To be implemented through a rise in the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on both petrol and diesel, effective April 8, the effective excise duty will rise to Rs 13 per litre for petrol and Rs 10 per litre for diesel. State governments further levy local taxes on petrol and diesel.

The latest increase in excise duty comes after 34 months and has been done to shore up government revenue, officials indicated. In the first half of FY25, the petroleum sector has contributed Rs 1.22 trillion to the exchequer through excise duty, or 48 per cent of the full-year collection of Rs 2.74 trillion in the previous year.

OMCs will be able to absorb the additional tax burden without raising retail fuel prices, given that they are currently managing inventories based on crude oil purchased at earlier, lower prices.

Since April 2, both global benchmark Brent crude prices and US benchmark WTI prices have fallen to four-year lows over weak industrial demand and concerns of oversupply. On Monday, Brent crude futures stood at $64.53 per barrel at the time of writing this report.

"The inventories being held by oil marketing companies (OMCs) are 45 days old, and very clearly bought at a much higher price. My expectation is that crude oil prices, even if they increase beyond $60 per barrel, are unlikely to go back to beyond $75 per barrel. Even if the prices go up to $65 per barrel, the OMCs will have the headroom to look at downward price reduction," Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The last change in fuel prices came just before the Lok Sabha elections in March 2024, when OMCs had reduced pump prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 each, after a record 22 months.