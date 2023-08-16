Home / Industry / News / Govt rolls out quality norms for ceiling fans to boost domestic production

Govt rolls out quality norms for ceiling fans to boost domestic production

Items under Electric Ceiling Type Fans (Quality Control) Order, 2023, cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
The government has issued mandatory quality norms for electric ceiling fans to curb the import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing of the electric fans.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on August 9.

Items under Electric Ceiling Type Fans (Quality Control) Order, 2023, cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

"It shall come into force with effect from six months from the date of publication of this notification," the notification said.

Till now, BIS certification rules were not applicable for electric ceiling fans.

Violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence.

In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times the value of goods or articles.

According to the notification, to support domestic micro and small industries, relaxations have been granted in terms of the timeline for implementing the Quality Control Order (QCO).

For MSMEs, "it shall come into force with effect from 12 months from the date of publication of this notification," the notification said.

Various initiatives, including the development of QCO, are being undertaken by the department to develop quality sensitisation among users and manufacturers alike.

These initiatives, coupled with developing quality testing labs and product manuals, would help build a quality ecosystem in the country, it said.

Mandatory QCOs help curb import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices, and ensure safety and well-being of consumers, as well as the environment, it added.

