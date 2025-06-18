Govt's 2nd VGF boosts battery energy storage systems development: IESA

Industry body India Energy Storage Alliance on Wednesday hailed the government's announcement of the second tranche of the viability gap funding to boost the development of standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems.

The scheme aligns with the government's ambitious goal of achieving 30 GWh of energy storage capabilities distributed among 15 states with support from NTPC, the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said in a statement.

It aims to attract an investment of ₹33,000 crore, fulfilling the country's BESS requirements by 2028.

ALSO READ: Battery storage PLI scheme likely to be tweaked to add more sectors

IESA believes that India Energy Storage Week 2025 will further accelerate this initiative by bringing together industry leaders, stakeholders, and investments from around the globe, the statement said.

A viability gap funding (VGF) of ₹18 lakh ($21,043)/MWh will be provided to support the development of 30 GWh of BESS capacity under this tranche. The funding will be sourced from the Power System Development Fund (PSDF), with a total financial outlay of about ₹5,400 crore ($631.30 million). This initiative promises to enhance energy security and facilitate optimal utilisation of existing thermal generation and transmission infrastructure to meet electricity demands during non-solar hours, the statement said. As the need for BESS is projected to grow, reaching 37 GWh by 2027 and 236 GWh by 2032, according to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the timely implementation of these measures is crucial for the future of energy storage in India.