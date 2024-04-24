Govt application in SC 'doesn't seek' to change spectrum auction order

The government has not asked the Supreme Court to amend its 2012 judgment on 2G spectrum allotment, said highly placed sources on Wednesday. Its application has not sought permission for administratively allocating spectrum either.

Spectrum will continue to be auctioned for mobile services and that for specific sectors cited in the Telecom Bill will be allocated administratively, said the sources. They spoke after an application the government had filed in the Supreme Court on December 12 last year was reviewed during a hearing on Monday.

"In the interest of full transparency, given the history of litigation in the telecom sector, we submitted a miscellaneous application at the Supreme Court, outlining our intentions before tabling the Telecom Bill. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 18. The application was merely for clarification, not to seek any permission from the court," said a senior government source.



The application does not request the Supreme Court to alter rules for the administrative allocation of spectrum or to amend the court's judgment on the issue. "The intent was to inform the courts and engage (with) them, not out of any obligation. It's not a common practice for the government but given the extensive litigation on this matter, it was deemed necessary to inform the courts," said the source.





In February 2012, the Supreme Court upheld that auctions were the preferred method for allocating scarce public resources like telecom spectrum. Known as the CPIL judgment, after the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, the original petitioner, the court criticised the 'first-come, first-served' method for spectrum allocation. It quashed the 2G spectrum allotted by the United Progressive Alliance government.



Governments since then have administratively issued spectrum in situations where auctions are not technically or economically viable, as stated in the latest application to the Supreme Court. ‘Business Standard’ has reviewed the application.

The Telecom Bill's First Schedule lists satellite spectrum and 18 other sectors where administrative allocations will be compulsory. The sectors include law enforcement, public broadcasting, in-flight and maritime connectivity, the Indian Army and Coast Guard, and radio backhaul for telecom services.

Previously, many of these areas lacked a clear process for spectrum allocation, resulting in delays and disputes.

Another government source noted that all stakeholders were consulted on the issue, and the government was confident of its legal standing as outlined in the Telecom Bill. The Supreme Court, in a presidential reference, did not say that all spectrum should be auctioned, specifying only that for mobile, said this source.