Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt's role to enable conditions to boost exports: WB industry secretary

Govt's role to enable conditions to boost exports: WB industry secretary

She described the establishment of the NCEP as a timely initiative to enhance traditional skills and provide essential support in areas such as training and presentation

exports, wto
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The West Bengal government on Friday said its export and logistics policies will strengthen the state's export sector, which currently generates approximately USD 11.7 billion in merchandise exports.

At the launch of the Kolkata chapter of the National Centre for Export Promotion (NCEP), Bengal Industry and Commerce Secretary Vandana Yadav highlighted that engineering goods exports alone account for nearly USD 3.5 billion.

Addressing industry representatives at the Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF), Yadav emphasised that the policies are designed to create favourable conditions for the private sector, which drives 100 per cent of the state's exports.

"The government's role is to enable conditions whereby you can export more," Yadav said, noting that the focus is on sustaining traditional sectors like the foundry industry while integrating modern, knowledge-based methods.

She described the establishment of the NCEP as a timely initiative to enhance traditional skills and provide essential support in areas such as training and presentation.

The new centre, IIF's fourth Centre of Excellence, joins the National Centre for Skill Development (NCSD) in Chennai, the National Centre for Technical Services (NCTS) in Pune, and the Foundry Informatics Centre (FIC) in New Delhi, reinforcing IIF's commitment to advancing the sector.

More From This Section

Indian manufacturers eye 2-3x profit growth with Industry 5.0: PwC report

Kirana stores face tough Diwali with 30% sales drop, quick commerce thrives

No FTA if EU insists on opening up of India's dairy business: Piyush Goyal

India wants to keep its dairy industry out of EU free-trade deal: Goyal

DoT pushes local manufacturing with new procurement clause for 5G gear

With the mission to elevate the Indian foundry industry's global presence, NCEP will focus on enhancing competitiveness through strategic support in capacity building, export procedures, and sustainable growth.

"The objective is to expand India's foundry exports and establish the country as a reliable source of high-quality castings," said IIF president Navneet Agarwal.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cyclone Dana: 216K people moved to relief camps, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Cyclone Dana triggers widespread waterlogging in Kolkata, KMC on high alert

'No casualties' reported during cyclone Dana, says Odisha CM Majhi

Govt must extend support to states affected by Cyclone Dana: Congress

Cyclone Dana makes landfall in Odisha; heavy rains lash coastal areas

Topics :West BengalBudget and IndustryIndustrial commodities

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story