Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / DoT pushes local manufacturing with new procurement clause for 5G gear

DoT pushes local manufacturing with new procurement clause for 5G gear

As Indian companies enhance the capacity to manufacture 5G technology products at scale, they will be prioritised for 'Make in India' procurement orders, ensuring these goods are sourced domestically

5G technology
Representational photo. (Image: Shutterstock)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 12:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has updated its public procurement policy to prioritise domestic companies that can produce 5G technology products at scale. The measure aims to promote manufacturing of indigenous 5G technology in India by giving local firms a competitive advantage over international players in public sector contracts, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal reportedly said the new policy underscores India’s goal of becoming a leading telecom technology provider. As Indian companies build the capacity to manufacture these products at scale, they will gain preference in Make in India (MII) procurement orders, ensuring these goods are sourced domestically, he said.
 
In its draft public procurement guidelines prioritising Make in India, DoT had listed 36 products requiring over 50 per cent local content for government procurement eligibility. However, 5G technology products were initially omitted, raising concerns among domestic companies. The final guidelines now include this provision for 5G products, acknowledging that these technologies are currently being tested within India.
 

Adding potential 5G items going ahead

 
According to the DoT notification, the product list, known as Table-A, will undergo periodic reviews to potentially add 5G items and virtual routers based on manufacturing capacity. Domestic manufacturers are encouraged to provide evidence of their production capacity to support the inclusion of additional products.
 
The business daily cited industry experts as saying that over 10 local companies, including Tejas, Lekha Wireless, VVDN, and Galore, are working on 5G products, some of which are conducting trials using BSNL spectrum.
 
Presently, the policy mandates that certain telecom items like routers, ethernet switches, media gateways, GPON equipment, optical cables, and telecom batteries must contain at least 50 per cent local content. For specific products, the minimum content threshold is set at 65 per cent. The list will be updated as local firms scale up 5G production.

More From This Section

Premium

Centre, states likely to review labour code rollout at December meet

Fixed wireless access users go past FTTH, consume 600 GB data a month

ITU to prioritise global standards on DPI and AI after India push

Cabinet approves Rs 7,798 crore for railway and space initiatives

Premium

How cash-on-delivery makes delivery agents an easy target of violence

 

Tightening Make in India rules

 
The government has also tightened Make in India norms by excluding imported goods sourced locally from resellers in the local content calculations. Royalties and technical charges paid outside India, as well as repackaged or refurbished items, are also excluded from local content calculations under a recent Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade order.
 
For public procurement, DoT has outlined that priority goes to ‘Class-I’ suppliers with a minimum of 50 per cent local content. If a Class-I supplier is unable to meet demand, a ‘Class-II’ supplier, with at least 20 per cent local content, will be considered. Manufacturers under the production-linked incentive scheme for telecom and networking products are classified as Class-II suppliers for specified items. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MUDA 'scam' investigation: ED summons six MUDA employees for questioning

Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP, to contest from Bandra East

Indian Railways to operate 7,000 trains, add extra coaches for Diwali rush

Centre plans AI-driven traffic safety, invites foreign investment in infra

Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor'; Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog

Topics :BS Web ReportsDepartment of TelecommunicationsDoT5G technologyindustry

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story