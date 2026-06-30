Govt says reports on E20 blending submissions before SC are incorrect

The government on Tuesday rejected as incorrect reports claiming it had described the 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20) programme before the Supreme Court as an experiment. It said the reports were completely false and did not reflect the actual submissions made before the apex court.

The clarification by the Ministry of Law and Justice came in response to reports stating that the government's E20 programme is "still an ongoing experiment" and that "the impact of the policy would become clearer by next year".

The Office of the Attorney General said it had noticed media reports published on Tuesday incorrectly reporting the submissions made by the Attorney General before the Supreme Court in proceedings arising out of the Special Leave Petition filed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in the ethanol allocation matter.