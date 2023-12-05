Home / Economy / News / Govt to create 'admission benches' in NCLT to expedite CIRP applications

Govt to create 'admission benches' in NCLT to expedite CIRP applications

The admission bench will admit/reject the application within 14 days of receiving it

Before rejecting the application, the applicant is given seven days (from the receipt of notice from the AA) to rectify the application
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The union government is planning to add "admission benches" in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to expedite the insolvency resolution process, which is currently facing delays with respect to the mandated timeline under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

A government official said, "The government will amend the law and add admission benches in the NCLT, so that the process of either accepting or rejecting the application for the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the debtor is completed within 14 days."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The official said that the admission bench will admit/reject the application within 14 days of receiving it. "The government is in touch with the NCLT for the same," the source added.

As per the IBC, in all cases where an application to initiate a CIRP is filed, the Adjudicating Authority (AA), or NCLT, should admit it within 14 days of receiving the application. If an application by a financial creditor, an operational creditor, or a corporate applicant, the AA can reject it. However, before rejecting the application, the applicant is given seven days (from the receipt of notice from the AA) to rectify the application.

Currently, the NCLT has 63 members, which, according to experts, is an inadequate number to complete the CIRP in the mandated 330 days.

Saloni Kothari, group general counsel of BDO India, said, "Separate admission benches at the NCLT will aid tribunal members of such benches to have sole focus on admission matters ensuring on-time commencement of the IBC processes, as envisaged under IBC but currently not being implemented due to paucity of time."

She added, "The added benefits of timely admission is that lesser depreciation of assets takes place between the initiation and admission (of the resolution plan). It's also a deterrent to errant borrowers that count on court delays and overall timeliness in the IBC ecosystem."

Abhishek Rastogi, the founder of Rastogi Chambers, said, "Expediting litigation at the stage where formation of these additional benches will only help all stakeholders involved in the process — financial creditors, operational creditors, etc."

Also Read

After filling most NCLT vacancies, Centre eyes faster resolution

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

Govt mulls increasing NCLAT's strength to speed up corporate case disposal

Go First lenders approve Rs 100 crore of CIRP cost with 98% vote

Customised insolvency and bankruptcy resolution in work for realty sector

India's per capita emissions less than half of global average: Report

India set to become third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

India's services PMI falls to 56.9 in November, lowest in 2023 so far

India, UK seek to wrap up trade negotiations before busy election year

Centre recruits nearly 700,000 in 11 'rojgar melas' during Oct 22-Nov 23

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NCLT resolutionNCLTNational Company Law TribunalIBC rulesIBC resolutionIBC proceedingBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story