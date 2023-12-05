Home / India News / Centre recruits nearly 700,000 in 11 'rojgar melas' during Oct 22-Nov 23

Centre recruits nearly 700,000 in 11 'rojgar melas' during Oct 22-Nov 23

Santosh Mehrotra, visiting professor, University of Bath, says recruiting close to 300,000 people in less than a month is highly unlikely as the process can be a long-drawn process

Shiva Rajora New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
The central government has recruited nearly 700,000 people in 11 Rojgar Melas, Hindi for job fairs, conducted between October 2022 and November 30 this year, shows data sourced from the government.
 
In June 2022, in the wake of protests against the government’s Agniveer scheme for recruitments in the armed forces, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the Central government would recruit a million people in the next one and a half years — a time frame that, by simple calculation, would cover the period up to the end of 

this month.
 
“PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in [the] next 1.5 years,” the post had said.


 
Santosh Mehrotra, visiting professor, University of Bath, says recruiting close to 300,000 people in less than a month is highly unlikely as the process can be a long-drawn process. 
 
However, he added: “Government jobs anyway constitute a very small portion of the total employment in the country. The government needs to shift the focus to kick-starting the manufacturing and other labour-intensive sectors.”  
 
Jitendra Singh, union minister, Ministry of Personnel & Training answered in  parliament in April this year that rozgar melas are being held across the country and the new appointees are being inducted into various central ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies, public sector banks etc. 
 
“Filling up of vacant posts in various Ministries/ Departments is a continuous process. All vacant posts are being filled in a Mission Mode. The details of the number of appointments made are maintained by the respective Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations etc,” the minister said.

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

