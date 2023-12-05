Home / Economy / News / India's services PMI falls to 56.9 in November, lowest in 2023 so far

India's services PMI falls to 56.9 in November, lowest in 2023 so far

S&P Global said that the slowdown in services PMI was mainly owing to a slowdown in new orders as well as output across sectors

November services PMI was lowest in 2023
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's service sector activity expanded at its lowest pace in November, according to a private survey released on Tuesday. According to S&P Global, India's services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in November fell to 56.9 as compared to 58.4 in October. This is the lowest figure in 2023 so far. Before this, services PMI was recorded at 57.2 in January. 

A reading above 50 shows the sector expanded, while below it signifies contraction. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The rating agency said that the slowdown was mainly owing to a slowdown in new orders as well as output across sectors. The anticipation of rising inflation also curbed the enthusiasm. 

Granular data showed widespread slowdowns in rates of growth for both new orders and output across the four broad areas of the service economy. "Finance & Insurance topped the rankings, while Real Estate & Business Services came last," S&P said.

Moreover, for international demand, new export orders grew at their slowest pace since June. 

According to S&P, Indian services firms endured a further increase in their operating expenses, with labour, food, material and transportation costs reportedly rising since October.  

"India's service sector has lost further growth momentum midway through the third fiscal quarter, but we continue to see robust demand for services fuelling new business intakes and output," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

However, there was some relief for service providers with input price inflation receding to the lowest in eight months. 

"Fewer companies hiked their own fees as a result, an aspect that might provide a further boost to demand as 2023 draws to a close," De Lima added. 

In the long-term, the outlook of the service sector continues to be positive.  

"The current rates of expansion look very healthy when considering their respective long-run averages and the outlook for business activity remains bright in spite of optimism fading due to rising inflation expectations," De Lima said. 

Also Read

Services PMI declines to 61.2 in May amid rising inflationary pressures

Services PMI growth declines to three-month low of 58.5 as inflation weighs

India's services PMI falls to 58.5 in June, lowest in three months

India's October manufacturing PMI slips to 55.5, lowest in eight months

India's September services PMI hits 61 on positive demand environment

India, UK seek to wrap up trade negotiations before busy election year

Centre recruits nearly 700,000 in 11 'rojgar melas' during Oct 22-Nov 23

Trade strategy on table to achieve exports target of $2 trillion by 2030

RBI not likely to cut benchmark repo rate before Q2FY25: SBI Report

Himachal Pradesh tops unemployment chart in July-Sept: Labour Survey

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :InflationServices PMIIndia Services PMIPMIservice sectorExportsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story