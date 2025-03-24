Govt to study further conversion of Vi dues only if no other option

The government will study the matter of further converting Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) dues into equity only if no other options are available, officials said. The Centre is not keen to raise its stake in the financially beleaguered telecom operator and wants it to first raise investments on its own, they added.

Since early 2024, Vi chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra has repeatedly said the terms of the 2021 financial relief package allow it to seek further conversion of dues owed to the government into equity. Regarding his latest letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking the same, officials said the telco was also expected back then to raise fresh capital from strategic sources on a priority basis.

"The company has already done a significant fund raise. But it is yet to secure major funds from banks and other lenders, which is needed to ensure its network expansion and long-term financial health. This remains a major hurdle before talks on equity conversion are taken further," a DoT official said. Meanwhile, Vi still continues to engage lenders for tying up debt funding towards the execution of its long-term network expansion. In September 2024, Moondra had said debt funding talks would wrap up in the ensuing four to eight weeks. But the issue stands at an impasse for Vi since bankers have advised the telco to raise equity before seeking loans. Despite raising Rs 26,000 crore in equity, bank officials have earlier expressed concerns over the company’s multiple payment liabilities to the government, vendors, and tower companies.

Queries mailed to Vi and the DoT did not elicit a response. The telco completed India’s largest follow-on public offer (FPO) at Rs 18,000 crore in April last year, and conducted multiple rounds of preferential share issues to promoters and vendors Nokia and Ericsson in the following months. The promoters also put in Rs 4,000 crore. Most recently, it raised Rs 1,980 crore from entities belonging to promoter Vodafone Group PLC through a preferential issue in January this year. As part of the telecom reforms package approved by the Cabinet in September 2021, the government had allowed financially stressed telecom firms to convert a part of their debt owed to the government into equity. In February 2023, the government finally assented to Vi converting Rs 16,000 crore worth of interest liability payable to the government into equity, after 16 months of discussions on the issue.

"The reforms package had allowed two things. One was conversion of the interest on moratorium into equity. Vi has opted for this. The second was the conversion of the moratorium principal into equity. The decision on this is to be taken when the four-year payment moratorium ends in September 2025. So that route is open to the company," an industry insider said. Mounting dues On the other hand, not providing emergency relief to Vi may compromise massive dues owed by it to the government, officials indicated. Dues on the principal amount remain under moratorium until October 2025, after which Vodafone Idea will have substantial payment obligations. Between then and March 2026, the company has to pay Rs 12,000 crore to the government, taking into account both principal and interest. Subsequently, it needs to pay Rs 43,000 crore annually for five years, from FY27 till FY31.