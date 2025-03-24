Gopal Vittal elected GSMA chairman, second Indian to lead telecom body

The GSMA Board of Directors has elected Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, as its new Chairman until the end of 2026. Vittal, who was serving as the acting Chair since January, becomes only the second Indian to hold the position after Sunil Bharti Mittal, according to the press statement.

In his new role, Vittal will oversee the strategic direction of GSMA, a global telecom industry body representing over 1,100 mobile operators and companies spanning telecom services, device manufacturing, software development, equipment supply, and internet services. His appointment further reinforces Bharti Airtel’s influence in the global telecom sector, following the leadership of Mittal, who previously held the same position.

“I am honoured to be elected as the Chair of the GSMA Board. The mobile industry contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and serves as the backbone of global innovation. GSMA plays a crucial role in unifying the mobile ecosystem to drive impactful change. I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the Board to continue this mission,” said Vittal.

Meanwhile, Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA, welcomed the appointment, saying, “I have worked with Vittal for many years and am delighted that he has been appointed Chair of the GSMA Board. His deep industry knowledge and leadership will be invaluable in guiding the sector through key opportunities, including the advancement of AI and 5G to unlock new business models and revenue streams.”

Vittal has been a member of the GSMA Board for eight years in various capacities. His tenure as Chairman will run until the end of 2026, with GSMA expected to announce a new Deputy Chair in the coming months. Apart from his role at GSMA, Vittal also serves on the boards of Bharti Airtel Limited, Airtel Africa PLC, and Indus Towers. He previously led Airtel as its Managing Director and CEO for 12 years.