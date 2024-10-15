Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt to verify air purifier claims amid pollution concerns in Delhi

This move comes in response to Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi accusing some companies of making false assertions about their products

air purifier
This initiative comes at a time when rising pollution levels in Indian cities have led to increased public interest in air purifiers.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
The government on Tuesday announced plans to conduct market surveillance to verify claims made by air purifier manufacturers, amid rising concerns about pollution in Delhi and other major cities.

This move comes in response to Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday accusing some companies of making false assertions about their products.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, stated, "We will try to see through market surveillance and check if the claims are correct or not."

Khare also mentioned that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has taken note of the issue and will examine compliance with existing quality control orders on air filters.

The announcement follows Joshi's remarks at a World Standards Day event, where he expressed concern over misleading marketing tactics.

"Air purifiers make such false claims... We see air purifiers and so much is written but nothing is there in it. There is just a fan in it, yet claims are still made," Joshi had said, highlighting the need for increased consumer awareness.

The minister advocated for a collaborative approach involving the BIS, the consumer affairs ministry, and consumers to address the issue.

This initiative comes at a time when rising pollution levels in Indian cities have led to increased public interest in air purifiers.


First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

