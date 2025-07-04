Govt to introduce scheme to boost toy industry, says Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the Centre is likely to soon finalise a scheme to promote toy production in the country. Speaking at the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025 in New Delhi, Goyal said the scheme would aim to enhance design capabilities, ensure quality manufacturing, strengthen packaging and support brand-building.

He added that the industry had undergone significant change in recent years, moving from import dependency to domestic manufacturing and exporting to 153 countries. He attributed this shift to consistent policy support, enforcement of quality standards and the development of local manufacturing clusters.

ALSO READ: India is negotiating trade deals with countries on its own terms: Goyal “The implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO) has helped make India a quality-conscious country and enabled domestic toy manufacturers to meet global benchmarks,” Goyal said. He further noted that India’s large population offers a “vast captive market” that enables manufacturing at scale. “With this scale, the industry can achieve cost efficiency and become globally competitive,” he said. Goyal also emphasised the importance of branding, packaging and product design to enhance the international appeal of Indian toys. “If these three aspects are prioritised, Indian toys can gain stronger appeal across international markets,” he said.