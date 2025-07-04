Home / Industry / News / Funding to fintech companies marginally dips to $889 million in H1CY25

Funding to fintech companies marginally dips to $889 million in H1CY25

Fintechs in India raised $889.2 mn in H1CY25, down 5.3% YoY and 25.9% from H2CY24, as deal count dropped significantly and late-stage rounds led capital inflow

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.
premium
There were 59 seed rounds, 32 early-stage rounds, and 18 late-stage rounds in H1CY25, the data shows.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Funding to fintech companies in India declined to $889.2 million in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1CY25), a marginal 5.3 per cent drop from the $936.4 million the sector raised in H1CY24.
 
The amount of funds raised by these companies shrank 25.9 per cent from $1.2 billion recorded in H2CY24, data from market intelligence platform Tracxn shows.
 
The number of funding rounds decreased sharply from 195 in H1CY24 to 109 in H1CY25. The sector saw 131 funding rounds in H2CY24.
 
Among the top fundraisers were Cred, which secured $75 million in a Series G round; InsuranceDekho, with $70 million in its Series C round; and Cashfree Payments, which raised $53 million, also in a Series C round.
 
In H1CY25, seed-stage deals amounted to $91.2 million, while early-stage funding totalled $361 million. The bulk of the capital was directed towards late-stage deals, which saw investments worth $437 million.
 
There were 59 seed rounds, 32 early-stage rounds, and 18 late-stage rounds in H1CY25, the data shows. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sajjan Jindal bats for 'longer term solution' for Indian steel sector

PNGRB updates key regulatory policy norms for transporting natural gas

Centre charts roadmap for six-fold rise in copper, aluminium output

IRB InvIT to acquire 3 road assets worth ₹8,436 cr from IRB InvIT Fund

India's fintech funding dips to $889 mn in H1 2025: Tracxn report

Topics :Fintech sectorfintech companiesFintech regulations

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story