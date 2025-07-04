AIonOS acquires majority stake in Salesforce partner Cloud Analogy

Enterprise AI company AIonOS, backed by InterGlobe Enterprises and Assago Group, has acquired a majority stake in Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Summit Partner. The move is expected to accelerate AI-led customer experience transformation and marks a significant expansion of AIonOS’s capabilities by bringing together its proprietary generative AI platform with Cloud Analogy’s Salesforce expertise.
“This investment is not just about expanding capabilities, it is about shaping the future of enterprise technology,” said C. P. Gurnani, co-founder and vice-chairman of AIonOS.
While financial details remain undisclosed, Gurnani confirmed that the company has secured a controlling interest in Cloud Analogy.
“Cloud Analogy has a wide range of experience in securing data and managing regulations in different countries and jurisdictions, so this expertise will help AIonOS achieve the best results while abiding by all legal requirements,” said Ajay Kumar Dubedi, Founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy.
The operational framework of the partnership reflects a phased approach to integration.
To avoid duplication, the firms will integrate R&D functions and customer-facing teams.
