AIonOS acquires majority stake in Salesforce partner Cloud Analogy

Enterprise AI company AIonOS, backed by InterGlobe Enterprises and Assago Group, has acquired a majority stake in Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Summit Partner. The move is expected to accelerate AI-led customer experience transformation and marks a significant expansion of AIonOS’s capabilities by bringing together its proprietary generative AI platform with Cloud Analogy’s Salesforce expertise.

“This investment is not just about expanding capabilities, it is about shaping the future of enterprise technology,” said C. P. Gurnani, co-founder and vice-chairman of AIonOS.

ALSO READ: Tata Power outlines green push, aims to become clean energy major While financial details remain undisclosed, Gurnani confirmed that the company has secured a controlling interest in Cloud Analogy.

“As these are private companies, we will not be sharing financial details, but at a high level, we have acquired a majority stake,” he said. AIonOS has carved out a niche in generative AI and agentic automation through its flagship platform, IntelliMate, said Arjun Nagulpally, CTO of AIonOS. Cloud Analogy’s intellectual property will be layered over AIonOS’s agentic AI to create more powerful customer engagement tools. “Cloud Analogy’s IP will be used on top of our agentic layer for the best end-to-end customer service,” Nagulpally said. AIonOS primarily serves telecom clients, a sector where Cloud Analogy has limited presence.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar to visit China for SCO meet, first since 2020 Galwan standoff Conversely, Cloud Analogy has built a footprint across India (30 per cent), the US (10 per cent) and other regions (60 per cent). AIonOS’s clientele is weighted towards Europe and Asia. “Cloud Analogy has a wide range of experience in securing data and managing regulations in different countries and jurisdictions, so this expertise will help AIonOS achieve the best results while abiding by all legal requirements,” said Ajay Kumar Dubedi, Founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy. The operational framework of the partnership reflects a phased approach to integration.