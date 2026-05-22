Govt urges prudent power use as heatwave pushes demand to record highs

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the plains of northwest India, Central and East India, and parts of Peninsular India during the next six to seven days. The IMD has issued a red alert for 10 districts in Uttar Pradesh, as temperatures climbed above 45 degrees Celsius. The national capital, too, is under the grip of a spell of heatwave conditions, with Thursday recorded as the warmest May night in nearly 14 years.