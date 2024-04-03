Govt waives duty on export of 1,000 tonnes of non-basmati kalanamak rice

The government has removed duty on the Kalanamak variety of rice for exports of up to 1,000 tonnes through six specified customs stations.

The duty on overseas shipments of Kalanamak rice was 20 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a notification by the Finance Ministry, the duty waiver on the export of up to 1,000 tonnes of this variety of rice will come into effect from Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday had allowed exports of up to 1,000 tonnes of Kalanamak rice through specified customs stations.

Kalanamak is a variety of non-basmati rice, exports of which were earlier prohibited.

Exports of this variety of rice are allowed through six customs stations - Varanasi Air Cargo; JNCH (Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House), Maharashtra; CH (customs house) Kandla, Gujarat; LCS (land customs station) Nepalgunj Road; LCS Sonauli; and LCS Barhni.