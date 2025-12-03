Govt working on offering visa-on-arrival on reciprocal basis: Shekhawat

India has started working on providing visa-on-arrival on a reciprocal basis, where countries that offer the facility to Indian tourists would get the same benefit when tourists from their countries visit India, Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said at the CII India Edge event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“We've started work on ways to provide visa-on-arrival on a reciprocal basis to those countries that provide Indians with visa-on-arrival,” he said. India offers visa-on-arrival to passport holders of Japan, South Korea, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Indian passport holders can obtain visa-on-arrival in over 35 countries, including Thailand, the Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Iran, and several African and Oceania nations.