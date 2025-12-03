Home / Industry / News / Govt working on offering visa-on-arrival on reciprocal basis: Shekhawat

Govt working on offering visa-on-arrival on reciprocal basis: Shekhawat

The minister stated that the government was also working on further easing visa processing by reducing the time taken to apply for e-visas, which will also make travel easier for foreign tourists

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat
File Photo: Union Minister of Tourism & Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India has started working on providing visa-on-arrival on a reciprocal basis, where countries that offer the facility to Indian tourists would get the same benefit when tourists from their countries visit India, Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said at the CII India Edge event in New Delhi on Wednesday.
 
“We've started work on ways to provide visa-on-arrival on a reciprocal basis to those countries that provide Indians with visa-on-arrival,” he said. India offers visa-on-arrival to passport holders of Japan, South Korea, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Indian passport holders can obtain visa-on-arrival in over 35 countries, including Thailand, the Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Iran, and several African and Oceania nations.
 
The minister further stated that the government was also working on further easing visa processing by reducing the time taken to apply for e-visas, which will also make travel easier for foreign tourists.
 
According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, foreign tourist arrivals stood at 5.6 million as of August 2025, below the 6.3 million recorded in the same period last year. The numbers peaked at 10.93 million in 2019 before the pandemic, rebounding to 6.44 million in 2022, to 9.52 million in 2023, and 9.95 million in 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

DRL semaglutide ruling may set precedent for generic makers: Experts

India's clean energy firms seek better weather data as rules tighten

Arun Kumar Singh gets one-year extension as ONGC chairman and CEO

Premium

Govt proposes board approval, CCO nod for opening coal mines in draft rules

Premium

Digital NBFCs record nearly half of all outstanding personal loans

Topics :Gajendra Singh ShekhawatCIIConfederation of Indian IndustryIndian tourism

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story