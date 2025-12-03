Home / Industry / News / Digital NBFCs record nearly half of all outstanding personal loans

Digital NBFCs record nearly half of all outstanding personal loans

Digital non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) account for 49 per cent of outstanding personal loan volumes, but only 8 per cent of the value as of September

BANKS, NBFC
premium
Illustration: Ajaya mohanty
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

At the end of September 2025, 59.9 million digital personal loans were outstanding with a value of Rs 1.28 trillion, representing nearly half of all outstanding personal loans in volume.
 
Digital non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) account for 49 per cent of outstanding personal loan volumes, but only 8 per cent of the value as of September.
 
Outstanding digital personal loans saw a 25 per cent rise in volume from 48 million and a 41.7 per cent increase in value from Rs 90,977 crore since March 2024.
 
As of June 2025, the number of such outstanding loans was recorded at 57 million with a value of Rs 1.2 trillion, according to data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), a self-regulatory body for fintech companies in the country.
 
In comparison, other NBFCs had personal loans outstanding of 25.8 million, with a total value of Rs 2.71 trillion as of September 2025.
 
Banks had a lower outstanding volume than digital NBFCs at 37.7 million; however, the cumulative outstanding value was recorded at a higher Rs 11.4 trillion during the same period.
 
The average outstanding per loan for digital NBFCs, other NBFCs, and banks was recorded at Rs 21,338, Rs 105,279 and Rs 302,206, respectively.
 
During the first half of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), digital NBFCs recorded disbursal of 64 million personal loans with a total value of Rs 97,381 crore. Other NBFCs saw disbursal of 10 million personal loans with a value of Rs 1.07 trillion.
 
Banks disbursed 6 million personal loans with a cumulative value of Rs 3.08 trillion. 
Outstanding: Digital personal loans (as of September 2025)
    
     
Type Volume (in million) Value (in Rs crore)
Digital NBFCs 59.9 127,917
Other NBFCs 25.8 271,476
Banks 37.7 1,138,782
     
Source: Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE)
  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MP govt amends film tourism policy to attract investments through cinema

Fake news, deepfakes threaten democracy; stricter law needed: Vaishnaw

DoT removes mandate to smartphone maker to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

Sanchar Saathi app downloads jump 10 times on Dec 2; up from 60K to 600K

Sanchar Saathi app can be deleted, says govt; OEMs still reluctant

Topics :Industry NewsNBFCsFintech

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story