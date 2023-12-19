Home / Industry / News / Growth in milk output slows in FY23 due to various diseases, LS informed

Growth in milk output slows in FY23 due to various diseases, LS informed

Milk production growth rate slowed down to 3.83% last fiscal year due to diseases like Lumpy Skin Disease, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala said, "Annual growth rate of milk production in the country has come down to 3.83% in the year 2022-23 from 5.77% during the year 2021-22."
Milk production stood at 230.6 million tonne in 2022-23, 222.1 million tonne in 2021-22 and 210 million tonne in 2020-21.

However, he said, as per the latest statistics released by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAOSTAT) of the United Nations, India maintains the position of the largest producer of milk in the world.

"Diseases like Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) was the main reason behind the slower growth of milk production in 2022-23," Rupala said.

