GST cut brings patient benefits, but pharma firms may face margin pressure

GST rationalisation directly lowers the cost of everyday medical consumables, as well as high-end therapies in oncology and rare diseases, helping reduce out-of-pocket patient expenditure and improving adherence to medication. However, domestic formulation makers, especially in biologics, lose input-tax-credit (ITC) on high-tax inputs, creating margin pressure.

Most medicines, medical devices, consumables, and diagnostics that previously attracted 12% GST have now been brought down to a 5% slab. A targeted set of high-cost and rare-disease drugs have been fully exempted (NIL GST), covering critical therapies in oncology, genetic disorders, and rare metabolic conditions. Categories like thermometers and instruments for physical or chemical analysis, which previously attracted 18% GST, now attract only 5%. Even routine consumables, such as bandages, dressings, wadding, and surgical gauze, are cheaper under the new rate structure. Importantly, the GST Council has also rationalised pharma job-work services, including contract manufacturing, packaging, and related outsourcing that many pharma brands depend on, to 5% with ITC, down from 12%. This lowers operating costs for companies using asset-light manufacturing models and improves efficiency in the contract research and manufacturing services ecosystem.

Sheetal Arora, Promoter & CEO of Mankind Pharma, said they see a clear boost in demand as the reduction of GST on 33 life-saving drugs and essential medicines to 5% will directly ease the financial burden for patients. “When medicines become more affordable, patients are more likely to opt for newer therapies that may have previously been unaffordable,” he said, adding that the reform is expected to widen patient access, expand market penetration, and stimulate growth in demand across urban and rural markets alike. Shobana Kamineni, Executive Chairperson of Apollo Healthco, felt that zero GST on health and life insurance is a ‘masterstroke’. “Reductions on medicines and supplies bring affordable care to every household.” Jitin Makkar, Senior Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA, highlighted that as health insurance penetration further improves, it will, in turn, benefit the hospital sector, which has already been witnessing increasing demand due to higher insurance penetration over the past few years.

While patients stand to benefit, do pharma companies gain? For formulation majors, the move to a uniform 5% GST slab does not change realizations meaningfully, but the bigger gain is clarity, as litigation on rate disputes effectively ends. “For biologics and specialty drugs shifted to NIL GST, the split is clear: imports remain neutral, while domestic manufacturers lose ITC on high-tax inputs, creating margin pressure. The silver lining is affordability. Lower treatment costs can unlock demand elasticity in oncology and rare diseases, expanding patient access. Over time, higher volumes may partly cushion the ITC squeeze,” pointed out Ashika Institutional Equity analysts Nirali Shah and Udit Gupta.

Monika Arora, Partner at Deloitte India, felt that the working capital pressure caused by duty inversion due to the higher rate of 18% on APIs and NIL or 5% on finished formulations is addressed by the recommendation to allow 90% provisional refunds on claims arising from such inverted duty structures. Stockists and retailers say they are awaiting clarity from drug companies on whether they will get discounts or bonus offers for the existing stock. “There is usually a 3-month inventory in the channel, and it is impractical to take it back, re-label it, and then send it back to the stockist. So drug companies will most likely incentivise stockists for this interim period through bonuses or discounts so that they take the high-cost drugs,” said an industry insider. A senior official from a drug company said that nothing has been decided yet.

Medical equipment makers feel the reduction will help global competitiveness if refunds on accumulated GST due to the inverted duty structure are processed quickly. “We hope GST refunds will also be extended to services and capital goods, as in countries like Australia, Singapore, and Canada. We also seek a transition period for packaging changes, though we intend to pass on the benefits to consumers through proportionate MRP reductions,” said Rajiv Nath, CMD of Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices, one of the top three disposable syringe makers in the world, and also the forum coordinator of the medical devices industry body Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).