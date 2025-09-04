Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Most economists warn India's CAD will exceed 1% as external risks intensify

Most economists warn India's CAD will exceed 1% as external risks intensify

Economists forecast India's current account deficit (CAD) will exceed 1% in FY26, citing capital outflows, U.S. tariffs, and a widening trade deficit, despite strong services exports and remittances

ICRA reported that India’s CAD narrowed sharply to $2.4 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in Q1 FY26, substantially below forecasts, due to robust remittances and buoyant services exports.

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
Sep 04 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew nearly $4 billion from Indian equities in August 2025—the steepest monthly outflow since January—driven primarily by financial stocks. Of this, about Rs 232.9 billion was pulled from financial sector equities alone, reflecting the highest sectoral exodus in seven months, due to narrowing profit margins and concerns about consumer lending quality.
 
Adding to the drag, net foreign direct investment (FDI) slipped 21.1 per cent year-on-year to $4.9 billion in Q1 FY26, with gross inflows rising, but larger outward remittances leading to the weakest quarterly tally in almost five years.
 
Amid these capital outflows, and the recent imposition of steep U.S. tariffs, there is growing consensus among economists and ratings agencies that India’s current account deficit (CAD) will widen in the coming quarters.
 

ICRA reported that India’s CAD narrowed sharply to $2.4 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in Q1 FY26, substantially below forecasts, due to robust remittances and buoyant services exports. Still, ICRA expects the deficit to expand to 1.5 per cent of GDP in Q2, citing the broader merchandise trade gap and the tariff impact. “If tariffs persist through the fiscal year, ICRA expects India’s CAD to exceed 1 per cent of GDP in FY2026, compared with 0.6 per cent in FY2025,” it noted.
 
Echoing similar concerns, CRISIL projected CAD at 1.3 per cent of GDP for FY26, stating that the merchandise trade deficit will come under pressure from U.S. tariffs and slowing global growth. “However, the surplus in the services trade and healthy remittances should limit the widening of CAD,” it added. 
 
In a note, QuantEco Research pointed out that India posted a slim balance of payments surplus in Q1, but warned that the outcome for FY26 hinges on tariff negotiations. “If the penalty tariff of 25 per cent gets revoked soon, then our existing forecast of 0.8% on the CAD should broadly hold. On the other hand, if the penalty stays through FY26, then CAD could increase to 1.1-1.2 per cent of GDP, accompanied by a BoP deficit of USD 10-20 billion,” it added.
 
However, economists remain divided on the timing and intensity of the tariff impact. Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, cited factors such as export customisation, long-term contracts, and limits on competitors like Vietnam, which may delay the shock’s full effects into the March quarter. “The CAD may not come under too much pressure this year, and India may remain comfortably placed,” he said.
 
Others struck a more cautious note: Radhika Rao, Senior Economist at DBS Bank, said lower oil prices should cap CAD below 1 per cent but flagged vulnerability due to volatile portfolio flows and dependence on investment inflows.
 
N R Bhanumurthy, Director at the Madras School of Economics, cited “downside risks on the external account” from both tariffs and capital outflows, warning that the CAD could cross 1 per cent if tariffs persist, though strong services exports and the possibility of a ratings upgrade provide partial relief.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

