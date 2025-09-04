Home / Industry / News / Spot power trade volumes jump 19% in August; average price drops 7%

Spot power trade volumes jump 19% in August; average price drops 7%

Indian Energy Exchange reports a 19% increase in power trade volumes in August 2025, while average prices drop 7% year-on-year, presenting an opportunity for discoms and industrial consumers

electricity, power sector
The exchange said 21.68 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded last month on its platform at a clearing price of Rs 360 per REC. | File Image
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
The volume of power traded at the Indian Energy Exchange, the country's largest power trading platform, jumped 18.9 per cent to 11,803 million units (MUs) in August 2025, compared to the volume traded in August last year.
 
The country's energy consumption reached 150.47 BUs in August, an increase of 4.4 per cent compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in demand, prices on power exchanges were lower compared to the previous year, owing to higher supply-side liquidity on the exchange platform.
 
"The market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) at Rs 4.00 per unit in August 2025 declined 7 per cent year-on-year," IEX said in a statement, adding that the price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.38 per unit also declined 6 per cent year-on-year last month. The lower prices are an opportunity for power discoms and commercial & industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges.
 
The Day-Ahead Market segment, which accounts for 34 per cent of the total traded volumes, achieved 4,797 MU in August, a 3 per cent increase over 4,666 MU volumes in the same month last year. The exchange said 21.68 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded last month on its platform at a clearing price of Rs 360 per REC. This was 2.5 per cent more than the REC volumes in August 2024.
 

India energy demand Renewable energy policy energy policy

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

