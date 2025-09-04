Spot power trade volumes jump 19% in August; average price drops 7%

The volume of power traded at the Indian Energy Exchange, the country's largest power trading platform, jumped 18.9 per cent to 11,803 million units (MUs) in August 2025, compared to the volume traded in August last year.

The country's energy consumption reached 150.47 BUs in August, an increase of 4.4 per cent compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in demand, prices on power exchanges were lower compared to the previous year, owing to higher supply-side liquidity on the exchange platform.

"The market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) at Rs 4.00 per unit in August 2025 declined 7 per cent year-on-year," IEX said in a statement, adding that the price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.38 per unit also declined 6 per cent year-on-year last month. The lower prices are an opportunity for power discoms and commercial & industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges.